Blossoms by seattlite
Blossoms

More and more tree blossoms are blooming. This shot was taken a couple of days ago.
24th February 2024 24th Feb 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Joan ace
Growing up in Seattle, we had a yard full of cherry trees. I really miss their spring bloom!
February 24th, 2024  
