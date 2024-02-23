Previous
Hidden Crocus Blooms by seattlite
This group of crocus blooms was a bit hidden and covered with dappled sunlight. Green Lake's garden areas are starting to get colorful. This shot was taken yesterday.
gloria jones

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
I love their colors. This is beautiful.
Beautiful
Such a beautiful crisp capture with wonderful detail, I love these beauties.
