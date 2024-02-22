Previous
Goldeneye by seattlite
Photo 3495

Goldeneye

This Goldeneye was paddling around Puget Sound when I took this shot last week.
22nd February 2024 22nd Feb 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Cute capture. It looks like he is looking right at you.
February 22nd, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Super looks like you were able to get fairly close
February 22nd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Lovely shot !
February 22nd, 2024  
Barb ace
Terrific capture, Gloria! We have lots of ducks on the ponds around here but I seem to have difficulty getting great photos like this one!
February 22nd, 2024  
