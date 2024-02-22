Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3495
Goldeneye
This Goldeneye was paddling around Puget Sound when I took this shot last week.
22nd February 2024
22nd Feb 24
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3501
photos
189
followers
196
following
957% complete
View this month »
3488
3489
3490
3491
3492
3493
3494
3495
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Cute capture. It looks like he is looking right at you.
February 22nd, 2024
Linda Godwin
Super looks like you were able to get fairly close
February 22nd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Lovely shot !
February 22nd, 2024
Barb
ace
Terrific capture, Gloria! We have lots of ducks on the ponds around here but I seem to have difficulty getting great photos like this one!
February 22nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close