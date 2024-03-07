Sign up
Previous
Photo 3507
Bella The Deaf Hunter
I caught Bella peeking out from her leafy hideout the other day and took this shot. Her owner told me she is deaf. Bella hunts for birds. Hence, the colorful bird collar. I have posted photos of Bella in the past.
7th March 2024
7th Mar 24
6
1
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3513
photos
187
followers
194
following
960% complete
3500
3501
3502
3503
3504
3505
3506
3507
17
6
1
365
Diana
ace
A lovely shot of gorgeous Bella, surprising that the collar does not bother her.
March 7th, 2024
Lesley
ace
Such a beautiful capture
March 7th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Sweet capture of such a cute kitty. She reminds me of a kitty we used to have.
March 7th, 2024
Agnes
ace
So funny
March 7th, 2024
Linda Godwin
Her eye sight compensates. she is pretty
March 7th, 2024
Fisher Family
I love the way she appears to be hiding behind a leaf - fav!
Ian
March 7th, 2024
