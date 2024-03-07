Previous
Bella The Deaf Hunter by seattlite
Bella The Deaf Hunter

I caught Bella peeking out from her leafy hideout the other day and took this shot. Her owner told me she is deaf. Bella hunts for birds. Hence, the colorful bird collar. I have posted photos of Bella in the past.
gloria jones

ace
Diana ace
A lovely shot of gorgeous Bella, surprising that the collar does not bother her.
March 7th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Such a beautiful capture
March 7th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Sweet capture of such a cute kitty. She reminds me of a kitty we used to have.
March 7th, 2024  
Agnes ace
So funny
March 7th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Her eye sight compensates. she is pretty
March 7th, 2024  
Fisher Family
I love the way she appears to be hiding behind a leaf - fav!

Ian
March 7th, 2024  
