Blossoms by seattlite
Photo 3508

Blossoms

These dainty tree blossoms caught my eye for this shot which was taken a couple of days ago.
8th March 2024 8th Mar 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Junan Heath ace
Gorgeous shot!
March 8th, 2024  
