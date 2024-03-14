Sign up
Photo 3514
Cormorants
Two Green Lake Cormorants. This shot was taken last week.
14th March 2024
gloria jones
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Babs
ace
Nice one, coming and going
March 14th, 2024
Diana
ace
What a great shot of the two facing opposite directions.
March 14th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A super shot , fav
March 14th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
March 14th, 2024
