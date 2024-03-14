Previous
Cormorants by seattlite
Cormorants

Two Green Lake Cormorants. This shot was taken last week.
14th March 2024 14th Mar 24

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Babs ace
Nice one, coming and going
March 14th, 2024  
Diana ace
What a great shot of the two facing opposite directions.
March 14th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A super shot , fav
March 14th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
March 14th, 2024  
