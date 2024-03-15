Previous
Song Sparrow by seattlite
Photo 3515

Song Sparrow

A Green Lake song sparrow capture taken last week.
15th March 2024 15th Mar 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
963% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lis Lapthorn ace
Sweet little fellow.
March 15th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Singing for you too
March 15th, 2024  
Lin ace
Wonderful capture.
March 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise