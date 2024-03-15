Sign up
Previous
Photo 3515
Song Sparrow
A Green Lake song sparrow capture taken last week.
15th March 2024
15th Mar 24
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Lis Lapthorn
ace
Sweet little fellow.
March 15th, 2024
Linda Godwin
Singing for you too
March 15th, 2024
Lin
ace
Wonderful capture.
March 15th, 2024
