Blue Heron by seattlite
Photo 3533

Blue Heron

This heron was surrounded by branches at Green Lake last week, but I managed to find an opening to get a close up shot of his head feathers.
3rd April 2024 3rd Apr 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
LTaylor ace
wonderful opening detail looped
April 3rd, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wow, you got a great close up shot.
April 3rd, 2024  
