Previous
Photo 3534
Pacific Northwest
This shot was taken a couple of days ago at Lincoln Park. Being born and raised in Seattle has afforded me the good fortune of living near Puget Sound, islands, and mountains all of my life.
4th April 2024
4th Apr 24
1
0
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
April 4th, 2024
