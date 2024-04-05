Previous
Blue Heron by seattlite
Blue Heron

Another blue heron capture taken at Green Lake last week.
5th April 2024 5th Apr 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Lis Lapthorn ace
Superb. A real beauty.
April 5th, 2024  
