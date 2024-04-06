Sign up
Photo 3536
Memory Lane...
My niece, Jennifer, was going through her old photos and emailed me a few of them. This is me 56 years ago holding Jennifer. I was 20 (1968) and had just flown back to Seattle from California. Hence, the tan. Time marches on...
6th April 2024
6th Apr 24
9
2
3529
3530
3531
3532
3533
3534
3535
3536
Renee Salamon
ace
What a wonderful memory - I remember holding my first nephew at that age. He’s 52 now!
April 6th, 2024
Lis Lapthorn
ace
How lovely.
April 6th, 2024
Diana
ace
What a fabulous shot and memory. Quite a few of us are born in 1948, it was a good year 👌🏼
April 6th, 2024
Taffy
ace
Wonderful memory scene!!
April 6th, 2024
Vesna
Two beauties.
April 6th, 2024
Fisher Family
A fantastic memory shot for you - fav! I have spent a lot of time over the winter scanning my old colour slides and it has been a wonderful voyage of discovery!
Ian
April 6th, 2024
John Falconer
ace
Beautiful image. Lucky it hasn’t vanished over the years.
April 6th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wonderful picture to bring back memories.
April 6th, 2024
Louise & Ken
ace
What a great photo! Isn't this *exactly* why we take photos in the moment...treasuring that photo until it's boxed away to be uncovered at a later date, and the memories come flooding back!
April 6th, 2024
