Memory Lane... by seattlite
Photo 3536

Memory Lane...

My niece, Jennifer, was going through her old photos and emailed me a few of them. This is me 56 years ago holding Jennifer. I was 20 (1968) and had just flown back to Seattle from California. Hence, the tan. Time marches on...
6th April 2024 6th Apr 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Renee Salamon ace
What a wonderful memory - I remember holding my first nephew at that age. He’s 52 now!
April 6th, 2024  
Lis Lapthorn ace
How lovely.
April 6th, 2024  
Diana ace
What a fabulous shot and memory. Quite a few of us are born in 1948, it was a good year 👌🏼
April 6th, 2024  
Taffy ace
Wonderful memory scene!!
April 6th, 2024  
Vesna
Two beauties.
April 6th, 2024  
Fisher Family
A fantastic memory shot for you - fav! I have spent a lot of time over the winter scanning my old colour slides and it has been a wonderful voyage of discovery!

Ian
April 6th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
Beautiful image. Lucky it hasn’t vanished over the years.
April 6th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wonderful picture to bring back memories.
April 6th, 2024  
Louise & Ken ace
What a great photo! Isn't this *exactly* why we take photos in the moment...treasuring that photo until it's boxed away to be uncovered at a later date, and the memories come flooding back!
April 6th, 2024  
