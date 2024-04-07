Previous
Golden Eye Duck by seattlite
Photo 3537

Golden Eye Duck

I was able to get a shot with his eye showing. He was paddling around Puget Sound and diving for food. This shot was taken yesterday.
7th April 2024 7th Apr 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
969% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Sweet capture !
April 7th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
nice one
April 7th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So cute.
April 7th, 2024  
Dawn ace
A nice shot
April 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise