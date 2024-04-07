Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3537
Golden Eye Duck
I was able to get a shot with his eye showing. He was paddling around Puget Sound and diving for food. This shot was taken yesterday.
7th April 2024
7th Apr 24
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3543
photos
186
followers
192
following
969% complete
View this month »
3530
3531
3532
3533
3534
3535
3536
3537
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Sweet capture !
April 7th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
nice one
April 7th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So cute.
April 7th, 2024
Dawn
ace
A nice shot
April 7th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close