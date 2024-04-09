Previous
Grape Hyacinth by seattlite
Grape Hyacinth

This shot was taken late last month in the hood.
9th April 2024 9th Apr 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Agnes ace
Beautiful
April 9th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very pretty shot.
April 9th, 2024  
bkb in the city
Beautiful
April 9th, 2024  
Merrelyn ace
They're such a beautiful colour.
April 9th, 2024  
Diana ace
Lovely capture, such beautiful little bells and great bokeh.
April 9th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Soo blue!
April 9th, 2024  
