Calming... by seattlite
Calming...

Daily walking and taking photos helps calm my mind and my body. This shot was taken last week at Lincoln Park Beach.
10th April 2024 10th Apr 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Diana ace
Fabulous composition and capture, those blues are just amazing.
April 10th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So calm with all the blues -
April 10th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
Nice one
April 10th, 2024  
