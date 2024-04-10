Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3540
Calming...
Daily walking and taking photos helps calm my mind and my body. This shot was taken last week at Lincoln Park Beach.
10th April 2024
10th Apr 24
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
3546
photos
186
followers
191
following
969% complete
View this month »
3533
3534
3535
3536
3537
3538
3539
3540
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Fabulous composition and capture, those blues are just amazing.
April 10th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So calm with all the blues -
April 10th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice one
April 10th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close