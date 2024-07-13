Previous
Hollyhock by seattlite
Hollyhock

This shot was taken late last month at a friend's garden located across from Lowman Park Beach.
13th July 2024

gloria jones

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
