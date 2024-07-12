Previous
Green Lake Candid by seattlite
Green Lake Candid

This candid shot was taken last month.
12th July 2024 12th Jul 24

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Barb ace
Wow! Can see why its name is Green Lake! This is beautiful!
July 12th, 2024  
