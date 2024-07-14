Previous
"Old Glory" by seattlite
Photo 3633

"Old Glory"

This USA flag shot was taken at Lincoln Park earlier this month.
14th July 2024 14th Jul 24

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
995% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautifully captured blowing in the wind.
July 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise