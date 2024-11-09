Previous
Food - One week only by sewfree
Food - One week only

This dinner meal looks great. The food was an already cooked meal from the store. Sadly, the meat was tough. The vegetables were wonderful. It was nice to have an easy meal.
9th November 2024 9th Nov 24

Marj

@sewfree
