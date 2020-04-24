Previous
Produce at the Pub by shepherdman
Photo 1911

Produce at the Pub

Our pub has re-opened! Well, part of it. A local farm shop has opened a stall on Tuesday and Friday mornings, where we not only shop, but meet up in the car park (2m apart, naturally) with pub regulars that we haven't seen since before lockdown.
24th April 2020 24th Apr 20

Shepherdman

@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
