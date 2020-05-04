Previous
Take a bow by shepherdmanswife
Photo 2211

Take a bow

4th May 2020 4th May 20

Shepherdman's Wife

@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos.
Photo Details

julia ace
Great shot..
May 4th, 2020  
Brigette ace
What a timely capture
May 4th, 2020  
Jennifer Eurell
What a lovely moment to capture.
May 4th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
He's on a flat surface - nothing to cling to! You were right on target! fav
May 4th, 2020  
Dianne
Gorgeous! Fav
May 4th, 2020  
Nadiya Bilovodenko
Aw, so cute
May 4th, 2020  
