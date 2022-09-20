Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2946
Raining again!
but after the summer we've had, we sure need it!
20th September 2022
20th Sep 22
4
6
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos. so I don't have so much time now to...
3996
photos
404
followers
40
following
2939
2940
2941
2942
2943
2944
2945
2946
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Lesley
ace
So pretty with the raindrops
September 20th, 2022
Barb
ace
Lovely! We are still desperate for some real, soaking rain here in western Montana!
September 20th, 2022
Call me Joe
ace
❤️⭐️
September 20th, 2022
Islandgirl
ace
Beautiful!
September 20th, 2022
