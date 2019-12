New Year’s Res - Eliminate Single Use Plastic

Large plastic container is pre-weighed at the grocery so we can fill at bulk bin. Refillable water bottle. Refillable coffee pods, Glass bottle for salad dressing and sauce we make. Paper baggies. Reusable container to take when we eat out for our leftovers. Reusable grocery and produce bags. Biggest challenge - wax paper is a poor substitute for plastic wrap. What did grandma use?