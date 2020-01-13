Previous
Answer to What is it #6 by shutterbug49
Photo 405

Answer to What is it #6

This is how we fuel our car. Left is the charging station in our garage. Upper right shows where it attaches to the car and you can see the part that was the macro. Lower right shows the charger attached to our car.
13th January 2020 13th Jan 20

Shutterbug

