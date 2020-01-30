Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 422
Nandina Red
Love this vibrant color that this plant has most seasons. It sure brightens up the yard.
30th January 2020
30th Jan 20
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot and wonderful colour of this new to me plant.
January 30th, 2020
