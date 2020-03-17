Previous
Rainbow 17 - Orange by shutterbug49
Photo 469

Rainbow 17 - Orange

Since I’m isolated indoors for at least 2 weeks while they try to improve hospital supplies I am trying different editing techniques on the same yellow daisy. Background is a photo of a cara cara orange.
17th March 2020 17th Mar 20

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Kim ace
I love the gradient shades. Nice editing!
March 17th, 2020  
Rainey Day
It's so beautiful and uplifting!
March 17th, 2020  
