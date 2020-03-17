Sign up
Photo 469
Rainbow 17 - Orange
Since I’m isolated indoors for at least 2 weeks while they try to improve hospital supplies I am trying different editing techniques on the same yellow daisy. Background is a photo of a cara cara orange.
17th March 2020
17th Mar 20
2
1
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday.
637
photos
90
followers
48
following
462
463
464
465
466
467
468
469
Tags
rainbow2020
Kim
ace
I love the gradient shades. Nice editing!
March 17th, 2020
Rainey Day
It's so beautiful and uplifting!
March 17th, 2020
