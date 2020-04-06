Sign up
Photo 489
30 Days 6
Finally finished Breakfast and just in time. Our fitness instructor is resuming our exercise classes via Zoom. So here are a couple as we started warm up, before I had to get serious.
6th April 2020
6th Apr 20
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
664
photos
95
followers
48
following
Tags
30-shots2020
