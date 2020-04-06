Previous
Next
30 Days 6 by shutterbug49
Photo 489

30 Days 6

Finally finished Breakfast and just in time. Our fitness instructor is resuming our exercise classes via Zoom. So here are a couple as we started warm up, before I had to get serious.
6th April 2020 6th Apr 20

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
133% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise