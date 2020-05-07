Previous
Half 7 by shutterbug49
Half 7

Fall and Spring versions of our Chinese Pistache.
7th May 2020 7th May 20

Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely comparison shot of Seasonal colours !
May 7th, 2020  
