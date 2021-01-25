Sign up
Photo 782
No kids schoolscape
I will be happy to see the children at the schools again.
25th January 2021
25th Jan 21
3
1
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
1002
photos
119
followers
52
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
24th January 2021 10:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
52wc-2021-w4
moni kozi
The sky is so immense!
January 25th, 2021
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is beautiful.
January 25th, 2021
Jacqueline
ace
Great sky!
January 25th, 2021
