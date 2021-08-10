Previous
Abstract 10 - Light by shutterbug49
Photo 946

Abstract 10 - Light

This time the rainbow was on a wall and reflecting off the countertop. The photo was also very dark so I inverted the colors on this one. I think it looks like a sailboat.
10th August 2021 10th Aug 21

Shutterbug

ace
shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
That is so interesting and I love the colors.
August 10th, 2021  
LManning (Laura) ace
A sailboat was my first thought too! The colours are wonderful.
August 10th, 2021  
Diana ace
It certainly does, such a great and colourful abstract.
August 10th, 2021  
howaussie ace
Wow, really interesting photo.
August 10th, 2021  
