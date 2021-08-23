Previous
Abstract 23 - Food by shutterbug49
Abstract 23 - Food

I thought this beet was beautiful and out of context it looks abstract.
23rd August 2021 23rd Aug 21

Shutterbug

@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Diana ace
How amazing, it somehow looks like layered lips! A great abstract.
August 23rd, 2021  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great looking abstract shot and I love the color.
August 23rd, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Gosh ! it looks delicious !
August 23rd, 2021  
