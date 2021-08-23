Sign up
Photo 959
Abstract 23 - Food
I thought this beet was beautiful and out of context it looks abstract.
23rd August 2021
23rd Aug 21
3
0
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Views
11
Comments
3
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
22nd August 2021 11:23am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
abstractaug21
Diana
ace
How amazing, it somehow looks like layered lips! A great abstract.
August 23rd, 2021
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great looking abstract shot and I love the color.
August 23rd, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Gosh ! it looks delicious !
August 23rd, 2021
