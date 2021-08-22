Previous
Abstract 22 - Things by shutterbug49
Photo 958

Abstract 22 - Things

The only processing on this was to crop it square. I was waiting for Hubby to get his blood test (just routine) when I looked up and saw this light fixture.
22nd August 2021 22nd Aug 21

@shutterbug49
