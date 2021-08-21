Sign up
Photo 957
Abstract 21 - Things
This is a glass jar with basil growing. Hubby stuck a bunch of basil in a jar and it’s rooted. This is sooc. That tiny touch of pink is a refraction of the indoor garden.
21st August 2021
21st Aug 21
1
0
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
1185
photos
132
followers
48
following
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
20th August 2021 9:48am
Tags
abstractaug21
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice network of roots.
August 21st, 2021
