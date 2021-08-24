Previous
Abstract 24 - Food by shutterbug49
Abstract 24 - Food

Would you believe broccoli slaw. Obviously I played with this one. I am on vacation while we are having work done on our house. I got a bunch of photos yesterday. I will start sharing them in September after Abstract month.
24th August 2021

bkb in the city
Very cool
August 24th, 2021  
Hazel ace
Like the citrus colours!
August 24th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
My first thought was carrots and celery. Looks healthy even in abstract.
August 24th, 2021  
Diana ace
I am all for carrots and celery too, would never have thought of broccoli! Great abstract.
August 24th, 2021  
