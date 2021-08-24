Sign up
Photo 960
Abstract 24 - Food
Would you believe broccoli slaw. Obviously I played with this one. I am on vacation while we are having work done on our house. I got a bunch of photos yesterday. I will start sharing them in September after Abstract month.
24th August 2021
abstractaug21
bkb in the city
Very cool
August 24th, 2021
Hazel
ace
Like the citrus colours!
August 24th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
My first thought was carrots and celery. Looks healthy even in abstract.
August 24th, 2021
Diana
ace
I am all for carrots and celery too, would never have thought of broccoli! Great abstract.
August 24th, 2021
