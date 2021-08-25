Previous
Next
Abstract 25 - Food by shutterbug49
Photo 961

Abstract 25 - Food

Hubby’s savory bagels on the cooling rack…fractured. Still on vacation. Getting lots of photos that I’ll share after abstract month.
25th August 2021 25th Aug 21

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
263% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
I like it !! To me it is a puzzle game where you move different sections so to view the complete picture ! Very well done !
August 25th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
Like Beryl, I thought of the puzzle.
August 25th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise