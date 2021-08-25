Sign up
Photo 961
Abstract 25 - Food
Hubby’s savory bagels on the cooling rack…fractured. Still on vacation. Getting lots of photos that I’ll share after abstract month.
25th August 2021
25th Aug 21
2
0
Beryl Lloyd
ace
I like it !! To me it is a puzzle game where you move different sections so to view the complete picture ! Very well done !
August 25th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
Like Beryl, I thought of the puzzle.
August 25th, 2021
