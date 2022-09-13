Previous
Tahoe 13 by shutterbug49
Tahoe 13

According to PlantNet, this is blue flax. It was a wild flower growing along the hiking path.
13th September 2022 13th Sep 22

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Diana ace
Wonderful shot of this gorgeous flower, fabulous colour and details.
September 13th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful clear blue - yes I think it must be a flax flower ! fav
September 13th, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
lovely capture
September 13th, 2022  
