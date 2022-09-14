Previous
Tahoe 14 by shutterbug49
Photo 1345

Tahoe 14

The trail we were walking on follows the Truckee River for awhile. Periodically we could catch a glimpse of the rafters.
14th September 2022 14th Sep 22

Shutterbug

