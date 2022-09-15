Previous
Tahoe 15 by shutterbug49
Tahoe 15

The trail pulled away from the river and climbs a bit. Still have wild flowers everywhere.
15th September 2022 15th Sep 22

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Casablanca ace
What a gorgeous vista! Love the colours
September 15th, 2022  
Jacqueline ace
Looks like a wonderful place to visit!
September 15th, 2022  
Mags ace
What beautiful wildflowers on the hill. My favorite!
September 15th, 2022  
