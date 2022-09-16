Previous
Tahoe 16 by shutterbug49
Tahoe 16

This was taken outside our rented condo in Tahoe. Sun is just beginning to set.
16th September 2022 16th Sep 22

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Kim ace
Beautiful view!
September 16th, 2022  
Diana ace
Absolutely stunning, what a great view and capture.
September 16th, 2022  
Mags ace
What a beautiful view.
September 16th, 2022  
