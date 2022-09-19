Sign up
Photo 1350
Tahoe 19
I’m still sharing my vacation photos. Here at home we had 117 degrees last week and today’s high is expected to be 74 and it is pouring rain. We are so glad to have rain.
19th September 2022
19th Sep 22
0
0
