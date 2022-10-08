Previous
Halloween Display by shutterbug49
Halloween Display

They must have had hundreds of pumpkins at the nursery today. Most of them are behind this display. But I liked the decoration in front of this set.
Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Mags ace
That is just too cute! Love it.
October 8th, 2022  
Babs ace
What a glamorous skeleton. I love it.
October 8th, 2022  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Every lady skeleton must have her bling!
October 8th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
She looks a fun character.
October 8th, 2022  
