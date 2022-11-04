Previous
Neighbor’s Zinnia by shutterbug49
Neighbor’s Zinnia

I think the centers of this plant are really interesting.
4th November 2022 4th Nov 22

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Diana ace
I knew this was yours when I scrolled down Debbie! You have a fabulous way to take great macros with your phone.
November 4th, 2022  
Kate ace
A great macro
November 4th, 2022  
