Photo 1396
Neighbor’s Zinnia
I think the centers of this plant are really interesting.
4th November 2022
4th Nov 22
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Photo Details
Diana
ace
I knew this was yours when I scrolled down Debbie! You have a fabulous way to take great macros with your phone.
November 4th, 2022
Kate
ace
A great macro
November 4th, 2022
