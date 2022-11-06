Previous
Next
A tiny bit of rain by shutterbug49
Photo 1398

A tiny bit of rain

This dahlia has been delighting me for quite awhile. This pov shows some of the few rain drops. We are supposed to get real rain this week. We hope so.
6th November 2022 6th Nov 22

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
383% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise