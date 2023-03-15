Previous
Yellow Shoe

Same theme all week. Another shot of one of my shoes. This time I converted it to yellow for the rainbow. I used Snapseed curves and Lightroom cc color mix to get the yellow. Here is the original color: https://365project.org/shutterbug49/52wc/2023-03-12
15th March 2023 15th Mar 23

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Casablanca ace
You have had a lot of fun with your shoes this week! One would even be tempted to think you have a wardrobe full with all the colours of the rainbow LOL
March 15th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Nice sunshine bright yellow.
March 15th, 2023  
