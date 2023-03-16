Previous
Green Shoe by shutterbug49
Green Shoe

It’s still the same old shoe. Here is the original color: https://365project.org/shutterbug49/52wc/2023-03-12
16th March 2023 16th Mar 23

Diana ace
That shoe certainly was a great investment Debbie! Your creations and colours are amazing.
March 16th, 2023  
CristinaL ace
I am loving how creative you’ve been with this single pair of trainers!
March 16th, 2023  
