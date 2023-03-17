Previous
Blue Shoes by shutterbug49
Photo 1529

Blue Shoes

All week I have played with the same pair of shoes and then tweaked the images with Snapseed, Lightroom CC, and iColorama to get the rainbow color I wanted. Here is the original shot: https://365project.org/shutterbug49/52wc/2023-03-12
17th March 2023 17th Mar 23

Shutterbug

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
March 17th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
A nice blue/grey.
March 17th, 2023  
bkb in the city
Very nice
March 17th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Love the subdued blue/grey colour , great pov and reflection -FAV -- but alas not THE blue suede shoes!! ha!
March 17th, 2023  
