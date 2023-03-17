Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1529
Blue Shoes
All week I have played with the same pair of shoes and then tweaked the images with Snapseed, Lightroom CC, and iColorama to get the rainbow color I wanted. Here is the original shot:
https://365project.org/shutterbug49/52wc/2023-03-12
17th March 2023
17th Mar 23
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
1838
photos
143
followers
54
following
418% complete
View this month »
1522
1523
1524
1525
1526
1527
1528
1529
Latest from all albums
275
1524
1525
1526
1527
276
1528
1529
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rainbow2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
March 17th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
A nice blue/grey.
March 17th, 2023
bkb in the city
Very nice
March 17th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Love the subdued blue/grey colour , great pov and reflection -FAV -- but alas not THE blue suede shoes!! ha!
March 17th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close