275 / 365
My subject for the next week
I am going to shoot my shoes all week. I won’t have to go out into the projected rain to do that. More importantly, I will have an excuse to learn to use some of my photo tools in different ways.
12th March 2023
12th Mar 23
3
1
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday.
1832
photos
143
followers
56
following
75% complete
275
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Challenges and Extras
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
5th March 2023 1:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
Very nice and a great idea!
March 13th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Great idea unless you have as many as Imelda Marcos had!! Great shot to start with.
March 13th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh yes this will be fun!
March 13th, 2023
