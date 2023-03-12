Previous
My subject for the next week by shutterbug49
275 / 365

My subject for the next week

I am going to shoot my shoes all week. I won’t have to go out into the projected rain to do that. More importantly, I will have an excuse to learn to use some of my photo tools in different ways.
12th March 2023 12th Mar 23

Shutterbug

Mags ace
Very nice and a great idea!
March 13th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Great idea unless you have as many as Imelda Marcos had!! Great shot to start with.
March 13th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh yes this will be fun!
March 13th, 2023  
