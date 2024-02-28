Previous
Original used for FOR2024 #28 by shutterbug49
Original used for FOR2024 #28

This is the original used for FOR2024 #28. I do prefer this version. Something about those spring like colors is so appealing. The b&w does show up the delicate structure of the branch though.
Hazel ace
Delightful!
February 28th, 2024  
Diana ace
How stunning this is, fabulous blossom decoration so beautifully captured.
February 28th, 2024  
JackieR ace
Love it in colour
February 28th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
So Japanese in look.
February 28th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Lovely colour and a great oriental design ! A big fav !
February 28th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely in colour!
February 28th, 2024  
