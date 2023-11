How I did my rock climbing image

We had a challenge to create a life in miniature image. Go to the tag dark-minilife to see the entries. First I found a photo of me practicing hand and foot holds. I am barely off the ground. I created a mask of me. Then I took a photo of a rock in our backyard. I rotated it and put a sky in place of the cobbles. Then I put my mask on that. The photo of me was taken in 1988.