A little photo play by shutterbug49
325 / 365

A little photo play

It turned cold here and I was inside more than usual, so I played with some photos. Hubby took the shot of me. I took the shot of the flower.
28th October 2023 28th Oct 23

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Islandgirl ace
Well done and creative play!
October 28th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Interesting composite!
October 28th, 2023  
Mags ace
Very cool!
October 28th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Surreal - A modern Alice in Wonderland ! fav
October 28th, 2023  
Kathy ace
Fun
October 28th, 2023  
