325 / 365
A little photo play
It turned cold here and I was inside more than usual, so I played with some photos. Hubby took the shot of me. I took the shot of the flower.
28th October 2023
28th Oct 23
Shutterbug
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Islandgirl
ace
Well done and creative play!
October 28th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Interesting composite!
October 28th, 2023
Mags
ace
Very cool!
October 28th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Surreal - A modern Alice in Wonderland ! fav
October 28th, 2023
Kathy
ace
Fun
October 28th, 2023
