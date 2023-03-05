Sign up
274 / 365
2nd night of crab feed
This was from the second night of the crab feed. This is Jenneca. She is the best caterer we ever had for events. I surrounded her in the collage with all the dishes she created.
5th March 2023
5th Mar 23
1
2
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
1824
photos
143
followers
56
following
267
268
269
270
271
272
273
274
1513
272
1514
1515
273
1516
1517
274
Kathy
ace
Really makes me want crab legs. A little hard to find here. I like the collage.
March 6th, 2023
